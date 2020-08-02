Becky and Paul Dellenback and Ben Blalock of Laramie are pleased to announce the recent engagement of their daughter, Courtney Blalock, to Jake Wagner, the son of Patti and Kim Thorne and William Wagner of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
The bride-to-be is a 2008 graduate of Laramie High School and 2012 graduate of Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy. She is employed at Hair Stylist at the Look Salon Cherry Creek in Denver.
The groom-to-be is a 2008 graduate of Thunder Ridge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and earned a bachelor’s in marketing from the University of Wyoming in 2012. He is employed as the sales manager at The Flooring Group in Denver.
The celebration is planned for 3 p.m. Aug. 23, 2020, at The Marble Lodge on Beaver Lake, Colorado.
