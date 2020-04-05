Laramie’s Walmart limiting customersAs of Saturday, Walmart is now limiting the number of customers allowed in a store at the same time. Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
This is to maintain social distancing and public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
To manage this restriction, according to a company release, the employees at each store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signs will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.
Walmart will also institute one-way movement through its aisles next week in many stores, using floor markers and direction from employees. According to a release, this is expected to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.
The stores will continue to put signs inside its stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, designed to help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, Walmart’s operations teams will continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers.
McDonald’s giving food to those on COVID-19 frontlinesThe McDonald’s in Laramie and West Laramie are giving a free combo meal to first responders and hospital employees with an official I.D. in the drive-thru from now until April 30.
Due to the heightened concern regarding the spread of COVID-19, the local owner/operators of these McDonald’s locations, the Luther Family, would like to honor and give a special ‘thank you’ to all the men and women who put their own lives on the line every day and are serving those affected by this global pandemic. Requirements for redemption of this offer: One per customer, must be present with I.D. to redeem.
Local playgrounds now closedThe city of Laramie and Albany County School District No. 1, following recommendations from the National Recreation & Parks Association and the Albany County Public Health Officer, closed all playgrounds this week. This closure also includes city of Laramie skate parks, basketball courts, volleyball courts, shelters and horseshoe pits.
“We understand the important value playgrounds, play structures and other facilities provide to communities across the country, especially for children,” the two entities said in a statement. “But, given the current situation and the guidance from national organizations and public health officials on physical distancing, limiting in-person social interactions, avoiding spaces where people congregate in close quarters, and the concerns around transmission of the virus being spread through surfaces, we believe that playgrounds and play structures should temporarily close in an effort to reduce community spread.”
Parks, trails, and green spaces that “provide adequate room for physical distancing” will remain open for the public.
For more information on the city of Laramie and COVID-19 go to https://www.cityoflaramie.org/COVID-19. For parks specific questions contact Scott Hunter, Parks Manager at SHunter@cityoflaramie.org or 307-721-5264. For Albany County School District specific questions contact Randy Wilkison, Director of Operations at rwilkison@acsd1.org or 307-721-4400.
Blue Cross waives out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is taking additional steps to remove barriers and help its members receive the health care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing today it will waive members’ coinsurance, copayments and deductibles for COVID-19 medical treatments through June 30.
In addition to this expanded coverage, BCBSWY has taken the following steps to assist our members and providers through this unprecedented time:
— Waived cost sharing for COVID-19 testing and related services including office visits, urgent care or emergency department
— Waived 30-day refill limits for prescription medication
— Expanded telemedicine to include phone, video and other means and waived member cost-share for those services, whether related to COVID-19 or not
“In these uncertain times, we are working to eliminate barriers that cause additional worry for our members,” BCBSWY President and CEO Diane Gore said. “At the same time, we want to help our medical providers by taking away some of the administrative requirements they may face as they provide critical care for their patients.”
Visit BCBSWY.com/covid19/ to learn more.
City moves forward with 4th Street workThe city of Laramie is looking to answer any questions and seeking public comment on upcoming 4th Street Reconstruction project. The official public comment time is through April 18.
For a timely response please email all comments and questions, email PW-GFSRPC-StreetReconstruction4thStPh2@cityoflaramie.org
If email is unavailable to you, the city is asking residents to call at 343-0749.
The city is scheduled to complete a roadway reconstruction project within 4th Street between Harney Street and Flint Street. As part of the planned improvements the city will be remediating the existing base and sub-base and providing ADA upgrades as needed.
Construction is planned for the summer and fall of 2020. Due to the nature of the construction in this area access will be limited to local residents only. Expected roadway closures include the entirety of 4th street from Harney to Flint to include the intersection of Gibbon Street and Flint Street.
The city of Laramie will be receiving questions and comments via email and phone. Plans are available for review on the city’s website. This public comment is to take the place of a public meeting as a precaution to the current COVID-19 concerns. Anyone interested in this project is encouraged to reach out to the engineering staff.
