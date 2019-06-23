High-school sweethearts Nicole Williams and Ian Palyo will be celebrating the union of their lives and love this July. After moving to Laramie to pursue their careers and education, Nicole and Ian took a trip to Sitka, Alaska, where Ian proposed to Nicole on the island beaches of Kruzof. Their dedication and love for each other, their families and their community continues to bring joy and happiness to all the lives they touch. The wedding will take place on July 20, 2019, at Lost Creek Ranch in Oak Creek, Colorado.
