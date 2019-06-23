Williams Paylo wedding

High-school sweethearts Nicole Williams and Ian Palyo will be celebrating the union of their lives and love this July. After moving to Laramie to pursue their careers and education, Nicole and Ian took a trip to Sitka, Alaska, where Ian proposed to Nicole on the island beaches of Kruzof. Their dedication and love for each other, their families and their community continues to bring joy and happiness to all the lives they touch. The wedding will take place on July 20, 2019, at Lost Creek Ranch in Oak Creek, Colorado.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.