Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library–events.
Sunday, Sept. 1
No events are planned.
Monday, Sept. 2
The Albany County Public Library will be closed for Labor Day.
Neverending Stories Book Club is at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Stress Relief Clinic from noon-1 p.m. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Quintessential Sequential is at 7 p.m. at Wyoming Rib and Chop House. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Thursday, Sept. 5
No events are planned.
Friday, Sept. 6
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Saturday Book Babies is at 10 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Preschool Playtime is from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Email Monica Owens mowens@acplwy.org.
