Sunday, Sept. 29
Monday, Sept. 30
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime is at 7 p.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar is at 8 p.m. Please note the change of time; the Game Bazaar will return to its usual time next week. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays is from 3:30-4:30. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org
Quintessential Sequential is at 7 p.m. at Wyoming Rib and Chop House. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies is at 11:15 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org
Lego Club is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Friday, Oct. 4
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Saturday Book Babies is at 10 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Preschool Playtime is from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
