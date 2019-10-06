Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, Oct. 6
No events are planned.
Monday, Oct. 7
Cozy Mysteries Book Club is at 2 p.m. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Neverending Stories Book Club is at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Film Night (WWII and its Resonance) is at 7 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime is at 7 p.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 8 p.m. Please note the change of time — the Game Bazaar will return to its usual time next week. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Guest Speaker Sam Mihara: Mass Imprisonment in America is at 7 p.m., followed by a reception. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org.
Beyond Borders Book Club is at 7 p.m. at the Sushi Boat. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org
Thursday, Oct. 10
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies is at 11:15 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Lego Club is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
True Crime Book Club at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
WWII and White Nationalism Short Films and Panel (WWII and its Resonance) is at 7 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Friday, Oct. 11
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
They Called Us Enemy Book Club Discussion (WWII and its Resonance) is at 2 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Art Installation: A Night at the Garden Film (WWII and its Resonance) is from 1-5 p.m. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org.
