Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Please take our Usage Survey! Visit the front page of our website acplwy.org and click on ‘Take our survey’
Sunday, Oct. 20
No events are planned.
Monday, Oct. 21
No events are planned.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic from noon-1 p.m.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime is at 7 p.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is a 7 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
The Centennial Unfinished Book Club is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Branch Library. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org or email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies is at 11:15 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Lego Club is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
The Rock River Tea Party is at 2 p.m. at the Rock River Branch Library.
Hocus Pocus Interactive Movie is at 6 p.m. Pizza and treats will be provided. For more information, email Cassy Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org.
Saturday, Oct. 26
No events are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.