Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.

Sunday, May 12

Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.

Monday, May 13

Mindful Storytime is from 10:30-11 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.

Tuesday, May 14

YAK! is from 3:30–5 p.m. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.

The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.

Wednesday, May 15

Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.

Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.

Wacky Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.

ACPL Board of Director Meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact acpl_board@acplwy.org.

Thursday, May 16

Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.

Lego Club is at 3:30 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org

Friday, May 17

Zero Zone Yoga is from 9-10 a.m.

Saturday, May 18

No events are planned.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.