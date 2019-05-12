Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, May 12
Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Monday, May 13
Mindful Storytime is from 10:30-11 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Tuesday, May 14
YAK! is from 3:30–5 p.m. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, May 15
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
ACPL Board of Director Meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact acpl_board@acplwy.org.
Thursday, May 16
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Lego Club is at 3:30 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org
Friday, May 17
Zero Zone Yoga is from 9-10 a.m.
Saturday, May 18
No events are planned.
