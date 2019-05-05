Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, May 5
n Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Monday, May 6
n Mindful Storytime is from 10:30-11 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
n Cozy Mysteries Book Club is at 2 p.m. at the Albany County Public Library. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
n Bookworms Book Club for grades 4-8 is at 3:30 p.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Tuesday, May 7
n Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
n Stress Relief Clinic is from noon–1 p.m. Contact Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
n YAK! is from 3:30–5 p.m. Contact Bailey Murray at bmurray@acplwy.org.
n The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
n Pajama Storytime is at 7 p.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, May 8
n Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
n Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
n Wacky Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
n Friends of the Library Board Meeting from 6-7:30 p.m.
n Beyond Borders Book Club at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Thursday, May 9
n Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
n Book Babies at 11:15 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
n Lego Club is at 3:30 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org
n True Crime Book Club at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. Contact Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Friday, May 10
n Zero Zone Yoga is from 9-10 a.m.
Saturday, May 11
No events are planned.
