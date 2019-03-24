Sunday, March 24
Sundries of the World Film Series at 7pm. Join us for a free screening of a Japanese courtroom drama centered around the murder of a factory president.
Monday, March 25
Free Tax Preparation at 4pm–8pm
Tuesday, March 26
Stress Relief Clinic at 12–1pm
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30–5
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm
Pajama Storytime at 7pm
After Hours Book Club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7:15pm. Join us this month in discussing “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngoze Adichie.
Wednesday, March 27
Genealogy Help from 1pm–4pm
Free Tax Preparation from 4pm–8pm
Thursday, March 28
No events are planned.
Friday, March 29
Zero Zone Yoga from 9–10am
Saturday, March 30
Free Tax Preparation from 9am-1pm
