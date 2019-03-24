ACPL logo.psd

Sunday, March 24

Sundries of the World Film Series at 7pm. Join us for a free screening of a Japanese courtroom drama centered around the murder of a factory president.

Monday, March 25

Free Tax Preparation at 4pm–8pm

Tuesday, March 26

Stress Relief Clinic at 12–1pm

YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30–5

The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm

Pajama Storytime at 7pm

After Hours Book Club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7:15pm. Join us this month in discussing “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngoze Adichie.

Wednesday, March 27

Genealogy Help from 1pm–4pm

Free Tax Preparation from 4pm–8pm

Thursday, March 28

No events are planned.

Friday, March 29

Zero Zone Yoga from 9–10am

Saturday, March 30

Free Tax Preparation from 9am-1pm

