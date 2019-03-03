Sunday, March 3
Friends of the Library Book Sale: Special Sunday Hours from 1pm to 5pm. Come browse our huge collection of books, movies and music!
Sundries of the World Film Series at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Join us for a free screening of a movie from Hungary about an aging recluse Endre. Free popcorn and snacks provided. Contact Tyler Brown, tbrown@acplwy.org
Monday, March 4
Mindful Storytime at the Albany County Public Library from 10:30-11:00. During this storytime, stories about silence, kindness, and feelings within ourselves and toward others will be explored along with activities to complement the themes of the stories. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Friends of the Library Book Sale from 1-5:30pm in the library basement. Come browse our huge collection of books, movies and music!
Cozy Mystery Book Club at 2pm at the Albany County Public Library. If you’re an armchair detective who prefers their mystery stories heavy on the small town charm and light on the sex and violence, this book club is for you! This month the group will be discussing Move to Strike by Perri O’Shaghnessy. Next month they will be reading The Confession of Brother Haluin by Ellis Peters. Contact Cassandra Hunter, chunter@acplwy.org
Bookworms Book Club at 3:30pm at the Albany County Public Library. Join us the 1st Monday of each month for our new “middle grades” Book Club. (Grades 4-8) We will be discussing he Boy Who Harnessed the Wind by Bryan Mealer and William Kamkwamba. This is a child/parent book group, so parents are welcome but not required to attend. Books are available to checkout at the front desk. Contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org.
Tuesday, March 5
Friends of the Library Book Sale from 10am-6:30pm in the library basement. Come browse our huge collection of books, movies and music!
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Stress Relief Clinic at 12–1pm at the Albany County Public Library. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30–5 at the Albany County Public Library. Snacks & Drinks provided. For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop and board games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org,
Wednesday, March 6
Friends of the Library Book Sale from 10am-6:30pm in the library basement. 50% off day! Come browse our huge collection of books, movies and music for sale.
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm–4pm. Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history, genealogy or DNA ancestry. Learn ways to find answers to the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays from 3:30–4:30pm. Join us in the children’s area of the library for our new weekly drop-in afterschool program. Play, create or try something new! Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Free Tax Preparation at 4pm–8pm at the Albany County Public Library. Get your taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers! Household income must be $60,000 or less. Returns are private and confidential. Bring your W-2 forms and social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members. For more information go to unitedwayalbanycounty.org/programs/tax-preparation/ or call the library at 307-721-2580 x2.
Thursday, March 7
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 11:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Lego Club at 3:30pm at Albany County Public Library. Build, Inspire, Create! We provide the Legos! Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org
Graduate Student Network Lightning Talks at 5:30pm at the Albany County Public Library. Are you interested in finding out what sort of research goes on at the University of Wyoming? Then come to the library for an hour to hear a diverse selection of graduate students present their research in brief 7-minute lightning talks. Topics will range from English to Ecology, but presentations will be pitched in plain language so that all can learn about the exciting projects being carried out in Wyoming and around the world!
Friday, March 8
Zero Zone Yoga from 9–10am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Diversity and Inclusion of Women in Wyoming from 7pm to 8pm at the Albany County Public Library. Join us for an hour to listen, learn, and to be inspired by author and speaker Preethi Fernando. Contact Cassandra Hunter, chunter@acplwy.org
Saturday, March 9
Free Tax Preparation at 9am — to 1pm at the Albany County Public Library. Get your taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers! Household income must be $60,000 or less. Returns are private and confidential. Bring your W-2 forms and social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members. For more information go to unitedwayalbanycounty.org/programs/tax-preparation/ or call the library at 307-721-2580 x2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.