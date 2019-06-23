Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, June 23
No events are planned.
Monday, June 24
Stories @ the Park—Kiowa is at 9:30 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Stories @ the Park—Washington is at 10:30 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Tuesday, June 25
Stories @ the Park—LaPrele is at 9:30 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Stories @ the Park—Kiwanis is at 10:30 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
YAK! for teens is from 3:45-5 p.m. Contact Kathi at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime is at 7 p.m. Contact Monica at mowens@acplwy.org.
After Hours Book Club is at 7:15 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, June 26
Stories @ the Park—Library Garden is at 9:30 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Summer Reading Event is at 10:30 a.m. Contact Monica at mowens@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Centennial Library Guest Speaker: What in the World is at 5:30 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org
Thursday, June 27
Book Babies is at 11:15 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org
Stories @ the Park—Undine is at 4 p.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org
Drag Storytime is at 6 p.m. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org
Friday, June 28
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
Rock River Storytime is at 2 p.m. at the Rock River Library.
Rock River Tea Party is at 2 p.m. at the Rock River Library.
Saturday, June 29
Interactive movie viewing for all ages is at 2:00 p.m. Contact the library for more information.
