Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, June 30
No events are planned.
Monday, July 1
Neverending Stories Book Club is at 7 p.m. at the Library Restaurant. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Tuesday, July 2
YAK! for teens is from 3:45-5 p.m. Contact Kathi at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, July 3
Stories @ the Park—Library Garden is at 9:30. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Summer Reading Event is at 10:30 a.m. Contact Monica at mowens@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Quintessential Sequential is at 7 p.m. at Wyoming Rib and Chop House. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Thursday, July 4
The Laramie branch will be closed for Independence Day.
Centennial Library Book sale is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Friday, July 5
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
Centennial Library Book sale is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Saturday, July 6
Saturday Book Babies is at 10 a.m. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Centennial Library Book sale is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Centennial Celebration is from noon to 2 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
