Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library–events.
Sunday, July 28
Friends of the Library Book Sale 50% Off Day is from 1-4:30 p.m.
Monday, July 29
Centennial Library and Cultural Association Annual Meeting is from 3-5 p.m. at the Centennial branch.
Tuesday, July 30
YAK! Teen Program is from 3:45–5 p.m. Contact Kathi at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
After Hours Book Club is at 7:15 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, July 31
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
What in the World Speaker is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Centennial branch. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Thursday, August 1
Bark and Read: Read to a therapy dog is from 4-5 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Friday, August 2
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
Saturday, August 3
Saturday Book Babies is at 10 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
