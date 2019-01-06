Sunday January 6
No events are planned.
Monday, January 7
Mindful Storytime at the Albany County Public Library from 10:30-11:00. During this storytime, stories about silence, kindness, and feelings within ourselves and toward others will be explored along with activities to complement the themes of the stories. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Cozy Mystery Book Club at 2pm at the Albany County Public Library. If you’re an armchair detective who prefers their mystery stories heavy on the small town charm and light on the sex and violence, this book club is for you! This month the group will be discussing The Light Thickens by Ngaio Marsh and in February we will be reading Saint’s Gate by Carla Neggers. Contact Cassandra Hunter, chunter@albanycountylibrary.org
Bookworms Book Club at 3:30pm at the Albany County Public Library. Join us the 1st Monday of each month for our new “middle grades” Book Club. (Grades 4-8) We will be discussing City of Ember by Jeanne DuPrau. This is a child/parent book group, so parents are welcome but not required to attend. Books are available to checkout at the front desk. February’s book will be All’s Faire in Middle School by Victoria Jamieson. Contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org.
Tuesday, January 8
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic at 12 – 1pm at the Albany County Public Library. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30 to 5 at the Albany County Public Library. Snacks & Drinks provided. For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, January 9
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm. Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find answers to the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30. Join us in the children’s area of the library for our new weekly drop-in afterschool program. Play, create or try something new! Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Beyond Borders book club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7:00PM. This brand new book club will meet the second Wednesday of every month to explore books from international authors. This month we will be discussing Cloudstreet by Tim Winton. Next month we will be reading The 100-year-old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson. Copies of the books are available at the library. Contact Kathi Wilhelm, kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Thursday, January 10
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Lego Club at 3:30pm at Albany County Public Library. Build, Inspire, Create! We provide the Legos! Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
True Crime Book Club at 7pm at Library Sports Grille. This is a book club for fans of Serial, My Favorite Murder, and Forensic Files – each month we’ll delve into infamous murders, serial killers, and other true crime mysteries. This month the group will be discussing Imperfect Justice by Jeff Ashton. Next month we will be reading Devil’s Knot by Mara Leveritt. Copies of the books are available at the library. Contact Cassandra Hunter, chunter@acplwy.org.
Friday, January 11
Zero Zone Yoga from 8am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Saturday, January 12
No events are planned.
