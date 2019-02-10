Sunday, February 10
No events are planned.
Monday, February 11
Mindful Storytime at the Albany County Public Library from 10:30–11:00. During this storytime, stories about silence, kindness, and feelings within ourselves and toward others will be explored along with activities to complement the themes of the stories. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Free Tax Preparation at 4–8 p.m. at the Albany County Public Library. Get your taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers! Household income must be $60,000 or less. Returns are private and confidential. Bring your W-2 forms and social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members. For more information go to unitedwayalbanycounty.org/programs/tax-preparation/ or call the library at 307-721-2580 x2.
Tuesday, February 12
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic at 12–1pm at the Albany County Public Library. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30–5 at the Albany County Public Library. Snacks & Drinks provided. For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop and board games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, February 13
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm–4pm. Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find answers to the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays from 3:30–4:30pm. Join us in the children’s area of the library for our new weekly drop-in afterschool program. Play, create or try something new! Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Free Tax Preparation at 4–8 p.m. at the Albany County Public Library. Get your taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers! Household income must be $60,000 or less. Returns are private and confidential. Bring your W-2 forms and social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members. For more information go to unitedwayalbanycounty.org/programs/tax-preparation/ or call the library at 307-721-2580 x2.
Beyond Borders book club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7:00PM. This brand new book club will meet the second Wednesday of every month to explore books from international authors. This month we will be discussing The Hundred Year Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson. Next month we will be reading The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy, so stop by the library to pick up a copy! Contact Kathi Wilhelm, kwilhelm@acplwy.org
Thursday, February 14
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 11:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Lego Club at 3:30pm at Albany County Public Library. Build, Inspire, Create! We provide the Legos! Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org
Friday, February 15
Zero Zone Yoga from 9–10am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Teen Movie Night from 6-8pm at the Albany County Library. Join us for a free showing of a Marvel blockbuster! Wakanda forever! Free admission and popcorn/drinks provided. Ages 13 and under must bring parent or guardian. Contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
Saturday, February 16
Free Tax Preparation at 9am–1pm at the Albany County Public Library. Get your taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers! Household income must be $60,000 or less. Returns are private and confidential. Bring your W-2 forms and social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members. For more information go to unitedwayalbanycounty.org/programs/tax-preparation/ or call the library at 307-721-2580 x2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.