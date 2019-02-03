Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.