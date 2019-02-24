The Library Book Sale begins this week and will run from March 1–March 6!
Sunday, February 24
Sundries of the World Film Series at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Join us for a free screening of a movie from India about a reluctant son, Rajiv, who must take his father, Daya, to the holy city of Varanasi, where his father believes he will breathe his last breath and attain salvation. Free popcorn and snacks provided. Contact Tyler Brown, tbrown@acplwy.org.
Monday, February 25
Mindful Storytime at the Albany County Public Library from 10:30-11:00. During this storytime, stories about silence, kindness, and feelings within ourselves and toward others will be explored along with activities to complement the themes of the stories. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Tuesday, February 26
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic at 12–1pm at the Albany County Public Library. Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30–5 at the Albany County Public Library. Contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org,
After Hours Book Club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7:15pm. Join us this month in discussing The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. Contact Kathi Wilhelm, kwilhelm@acplwy.org
Wednesday, February 27
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm–4pm. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays from 3:30–4:30pm. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Free Tax Preparation at 4pm–8pm at the Albany County Public Library. For more information go to unitedwayalbanycounty.org/programs/tax-preparation/ or call the library at 307-721-2580 x2.
Thursday, February 28
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 11:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Lego Club at 3:30pm at Albany County Public Library. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org
Graduate Student Network Lightning Talks at 5:30pm at the Albany County Public Library. Are you interested in finding out what sort of research goes on at the University of Wyoming? Then come to the library for an hour to hear a diverse selection of graduate students present their research in brief 7-minute lightning talks. Topics will range from English to Ecology, but presentations will be pitched in plain language so that all can learn about the exciting projects being carried out in Wyoming and around the world!
Friday, March 1
Zero Zone Yoga from 9–10am at the Albany County Library.
Friends of the Library Book Sale. Members only day from 1-5:30pm in the library basement.
Saturday, March 2
Saturday Book Babies from 10-10:30am at the Albany County Library. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Preschool Playtime from 10:30am to noon at the Albany County Public Library. Join us the first Saturday of each month for an opportunity for children (and their grown-ups) to play and socialize. This is a drop-in event. Come when you can!
Friends of the Library Book Sale from 1-4:30pm in the library basement. Come browse our huge collection of books, movies and music!
Free Tax Preparation at 1pm-5pm at the Albany County Public Library. For more information go to unitedwayalbanycounty.org/programs/tax-preparation/ or call the library at 307-721-2580 x2.
Bilingual Storytime from 1:30-2pm at the library. Join us on the first Saturday of each mount for songs, stories and activities in Spanish and English.
Hora de Cuentos Bilingües de 1-2:30 en la biblioteca pública. Acompáñennos el primer sábado de cada mes para cuentos, canciones y actividades en español e inglés.
