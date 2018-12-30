Monday, Dec. 31
Library Closed
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Library Closed
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm.
Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find answers to the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Thursday, Jan. 3
No events are planned
Friday, Jan. 4
Zero Zone Yoga at 8am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Saturday, Jan. 5
Saturday Book Babies from 10-10:30am at the Albany County Library. Join us for stories songs and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Now on the first Saturday of the month. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Preschool Playtime from 10:30am to noon at the Albany County Public Library. Join us the first Saturday of each month for an opportunity for children (and their grown-ups) to play and socialize. This is a drop-in event. Come when you can! Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Bilingual Storytime at 1:30 at the Albany County Public Library. Join us on the first Saturday of each month for songs, stories and activities in Spanish and English. Contact Kathi Wilhelm, kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Hora de Cuentos Bilingües de 1-2:30 en la biblioteca pública. Acompáñennos el primer sábado de cada mes para cuentos, canciones y actividades en español e inglés. Póngase en contacto con Kathi Wilhelm, kwilhelm@acplwy.org, si tiene preguntas.
