Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library–events.

Sunday, August 18

No events are planned.

Monday, August 19

Centennial Unfinished Book Club is at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Library. We will be discussing “There There” by Tommy Orange. Contact dshogren@acplwy.org for more information.

Tuesday, August 20

Stress Relief Clinic from noon–1 p.m. Contact Sara Bursac at 460-2771.

YAK! is from 3:30–5 p.m. Contact Bailey Murray at bmurray@acplwy.org.

The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.

Wednesday, August 21

Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.

The ACPL Board Meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Contact acpl_board@acplwy.org for more information.

Thursday, August 22

No events are planned.

Friday, August 23

Zero Zone Yoga is from 9–10 a.m.

Saturday, August 24

No events are planned.

