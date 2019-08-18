Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library–events.
Sunday, August 18
No events are planned.
Monday, August 19
Centennial Unfinished Book Club is at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Library. We will be discussing “There There” by Tommy Orange. Contact dshogren@acplwy.org for more information.
Tuesday, August 20
Stress Relief Clinic from noon–1 p.m. Contact Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:30–5 p.m. Contact Bailey Murray at bmurray@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, August 21
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
The ACPL Board Meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Contact acpl_board@acplwy.org for more information.
Thursday, August 22
No events are planned.
Friday, August 23
Zero Zone Yoga is from 9–10 a.m.
Saturday, August 24
No events are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.