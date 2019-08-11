Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library–events.
Sunday, August 11
No events are planned.
Monday, August 12
No events are planned.
Tuesday, August 13
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon–1 p.m. Contact Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:30–5 p.m. Contact Bailey Murray at bmurray@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, August 14
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
What in the World Speaker is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Branch Library. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org
Beyond Borders Book Club is at 7:30 p.m. at Thai Spice. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Thursday, August 15
No events are planned.
Friday, August 16
An Afternoon with Craig Johnson is from 3-6 p.m. at the Fish on Ranch in Centennial. For more information, contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Saturday, August 17
No events are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.