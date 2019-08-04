Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library–events.
Sunday, August 4
No events are planned.
Monday, August 5
Cozy Mysteries Book Club is at 2 p.m. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Neverending Stories Book Club is at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Tuesday, August 6
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon–1 p.m. Contact Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:30-5 p.m. Contact Bailey Murray at bmurray@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, August 7
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
What in the World Speaker is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Branch Library. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Quintessential Sequential Book Club is at 7 p.m. at the Wyoming Rib and Chop House. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Thursday, August 8
Bark and Read: Read to a therapy dog is from 4-5 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
True Crime Book Club is at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. Contact Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Friday, August 9
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8–9 a.m.
Saturday, August 10
No events are planned.
