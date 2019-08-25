Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library–events.
Sunday, August 25
No events are planned.
Monday, August 26
ACPL Board meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. The board meets the third Monday of the month, and the meeting is open to the public. Email acpl_board@acplwy.org for more information.
Tuesday, August 27
Stress Relief Clinic from noon-1 p.m. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:30–5 p.m. Email Bailey Murray at bmurray@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
After Hours Book Club at 7:15 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, August 28
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Thursday, August 29
Poetry Reading by Marie Marchand is at 7 p.m. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org for more information.
Friday, August 30
Zero Zone Yoga is from 9–10 a.m.
Rock River Tea Party is at 2 p.m. at the Rock River branch library.
Saturday, August 31
Poldark Season 5 Premiere is at 6 p.m. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org for more information.
