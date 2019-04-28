Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, April 28
Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Monday, April 29
Mindful Storytime is from 10:30-11 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Centennial Unfinished Book Club is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Tuesday, April 30
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic from noon–1 p.m. Contact Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:30–5 p.m. Contact Bailey Murray at bmurray@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime is at 7 p.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
After Hours Book Club at 7:15 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, April 24
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Quintessential Sequential Book Club at 7 p.m. at the Rib and Chop House. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org
Thursday, May 1
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 11:15 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Lego Club is at 3:30 p.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Friday, May 2
Zero Zone Yoga is from 9-10 a.m.
Saturday, May 3
Saturday Book Babies at 10 a.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Preschool Playtime at 10:30 a.m. Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Japanese Children’s Day from 2-4 p.m. Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
