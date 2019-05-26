Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, May 19
No events are planned.
Monday, May 20
ACPL will be closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 21
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
After Hours Book Club is at 7:15 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery. For a list of books visit bookclubs.acplwy.org. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, May 22
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Thursday, May 23
Community Listening Session Wyoming Department of Health is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Jo Grady jo.grady@wyo.gov.
Wyoming outdoor Council Training Event is from 5-6:30 p.m. Contact Kristen Guenther kristen@wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org.
Friday, May 24
Zero Zone Yoga is from 9-10 a.m.
Saturday, May 25
Summer Reading Kickoff Event! is at 1 p.m. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
