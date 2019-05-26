1560 N. Third St. / 8am-4pm Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 307-745-5116
www.eppsoncenter.org / www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter
Monday
Closed in honor of Memorial Day
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group
9:10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11:45 a.m.: Gentle Mat Yoga
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Line Dancing
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym
3:30 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise Class
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi for Beginners
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
9:30 a.m.: Trip to Rockies vs Diamondbacks Baseball Game
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go to North Crow Creek Reservoir off 210
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
9 a.m.: Line Dancing
9:30 a.m.: Recycled cards
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
2 p.m.: Open Gym
5 p.m.: Friday Night Out at Bernie’s Mexican Restaurant
