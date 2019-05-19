Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 320 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, May 19-Monday, May 20
No events are planned.
Tuesday, May 21
The Game Bazaar is at 7 p.m. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, May 22
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Thursday, May 23
No events are planned.
Friday, May 24
Zero Zone Yoga is from 9-10 a.m.
Saturday, May 25
No events are planned.
