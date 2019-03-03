Opportunity available for students to join A1 Auto Transport’s Scholarship Program
A-1 Auto Transport is offering eligible students of Laramie and surrounding areas an opportunity to earn scholarship money in the sum of $250, $500 or $1,000 annually. The scholarship is open to any student enrolled in a college, university or other accredited school with a GPA of at least 3.0.
To enter for a chance at the scholarship program offered by A1, students must write an essay of 1,000 words or more relating to car shipping or the transport industry, the release states. The essay can include information about any of A1’s auto transport services. Essays must not be published anywhere else online and contain 100 percent unique content.
To submit an essay, email the content along with a full name, mailing address, phone number, school name and email address to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by March 10.
Go to www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship to find out more about A1 Auto Transport’s available scholarship programs.
Wyoming Homemakers Scholarship deadline set for March 15
Applications for a $500 Wyoming Homemakers Scholarship are due March 15. It is awarded on financial need; scholarship; leadership; citizenship; and community involvement.
A scholarship will be awarded to a continuing education student who is a resident of Wyoming, a sophomore, junior or senior in college.
The student awarded must meet one of the following criteria: attend an accredited Wyoming Community College; attend the University of Wyoming; attend an affiliated college in the Western Undergraduate Exchange Program or a reciprocal tuition program; attend a Wyoming trade school for education; or be taking on-line classes while living in Wyoming.
The Guidelines and an application form are available from Beverly Reed, 1003 Dull Center Rd., Douglas, WY 82633, or Financial Aid offices in any Wyoming college.
Online information is available at www.collegescholarships.com or by emailing wyominghomemakers@gmail.com.
Full applications can be returned to Beverly Reed at the above address.
Call Beverly Reed at 307-351-2696 for more information.
Zonta Club offering scholarship
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering a scholarship to local girls/women.
The Woman of Promise scholarship, available to any woman who can explain why she is a woman of promise (apply by March 31).
The scholarship is $500 locally, with potential to earn more in the future.
Email tbretting@gmail.com for an application or more information.
Be the Change Scholarship available
A new scholarship in Laramie for a qualifying senior interested and motivated in being an advocate for positive change is available — the Albany County Democrats Be the Change Scholarship.
This year, for the first time ever, a $1,000 scholarship will be offered to a qualifying senior in our community to be used toward educational expenses. Applications can be obtained through high school counselors and home-schooled students or GED track students can get an application by emailing bethechange.albanycodems@gmail.com.
Applications are due April 1 and the Albany County Democrats Be the Change Scholarship Committee will make its decision by April 15.
The winner will be presented their award at the May Central Committee Meeting for the Albany County Democratic Party.
Commissioners offering scholarship
The Board of County Commissioners of Albany County will be awarding four scholarships of $500 per semester to the University of Wyoming or to any of the Wyoming Community Colleges.
Three Initial Scholarships will be awarded to a graduate of an Albany County high school in the spring immediately prior to the fall school term for which the scholarship is requested. Applications are available in the counseling offices of Laramie High School, Whiting Alternative High School or Rock River School. Completed applications are due April 2 in the County Clerk’s Office.
One Renewal Scholarship will be awarded on the basis of the scholastic record of the student for the year just completed in which the student has held a scholarship. The Renewal Scholarship applications are available in the County Clerk’s Office. The completed renewal application must be delivered to the County Clerk’s Office by May 16.
The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic ability, scholastic record, character and financial need.
Class of 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming Program seeking applicants
There is a call for applicants to participate in the state program of Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming, a free program to compete for cash scholarships for college. Young women graduating in the Class of 2020 are eligible to participate in the state program that will take place July 31-Aug. 3 in Laramie.
Participants will compete in five areas: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Fitness (15%), Talent (20%) and Self Expression (15%). More information and the application can be found on the at www.distinguishedyw.org .
Applications are due May 31.
Contact Maryalice Gulino at 460-1859 or wyoming@distinguishedyw.org for more information.
