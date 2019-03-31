News from Laramie Elks Lodge
On March 11, Members of the Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 delivered $2,000 worth of home goods and personal care items to the residents of Cathedral Home for Children and Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The Elks Lodge applied for and received a grant from the national organization, which allowed them to provide necessities to youth ages 12-18 under care of Cathedral Home. Items purchased included client favorites like specialty soaps and hygiene items along with new cookware for each cottage kitchen. Cathedral Home for Children is a Laramie nonprofit that helps youth ages 12-18 and their families after times of crisis or trauma. The staff of CHC builds relationships with the youth and help them develop skills and resiliency to move forward with success. Also, the Elks recently received a $1,000 “Hometown” grant and donated $500 to LHS Project Graduation and $500 to the Albany County School District winter clothing drive.
