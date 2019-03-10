Mikayla Peterson wins Dorothy Jacoby Concerto Competition
University of Wyoming senior Mikayla Peterson, a saxophonist from Rock Springs, was selected as the winner of the annual Dorothy Jacoby Concerto Competition on Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Her performance of Henri Tomasi’s concerto for alto saxophone and orchestra with the UW Symphony Orchestra was selected by the judges as the best among six soloists and earned her the $4,000 Jacoby prize.
Peterson, originally from Reliance, is a student of UW saxophone Professor Scott Turpen, head of the Department of Music. Peterson is pursuing a Bachelor of Music Education degree and is a member of the UW Wind Symphony, the Wyoming Jazz Ensemble and the UW Saxophone Quartet.
She traveled to Baltimore, Md., and competed in the Music Teachers National Association Young Artist Competition in 2017. Since then, she has performed in master classes for saxophonists Claude Delangle, from the Paris Conservatory; Dan Goble, from Colorado State University (CSU); and Erik Steighner, from Pacific Lutheran University.
