Sunday, Dec. 9
No events are planned.
Monday, Dec. 10
No events are planned.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library.
Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Stress Relief Clinic at 12 – 1pm at the Albany County Public Library.
The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30 to 5 at the Albany County Public Library. Snacks & Drinks provided. For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm.
Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Beyond Borders book club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7:00PM. This brand new book club meets the second Wednesday of every month to explore books from international authors. This month we will be discussing Kitchen by Banana Yoshimoto. In January we will be reading Cloudstreet by Tim Winton. Copies of the books are available at the library.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library.
Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Lego Club at 3:30pm at Albany County Public Library.
Build, Inspire, Create! We provide the Legos! Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org
True Crime Book Club at 7pm at Library Sports Grille. This is a book club for fans of Serial, My Favorite Murder, and Forensic Files – each month we’ll delve into infamous murders, serial killers, and other true crime mysteries. This month the group will be discussing I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara. Next month we will be reading Imperfect Justice by Jeff Ashton. Copies of the books are available at the library.
Friday, Dec. 14
Zero Zone Yoga from 8am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Teen Movie Night at 6pm at the Albany County Library. We will be showing an animated Christmas classic about the king of Halloween trying to bring Christmas to his land. Refreshments will be provided. Rated PG, children under 13 must be accompanied by a guardian. For more information contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
No events are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.