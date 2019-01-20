Eastern Wyoming College announces President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls
Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce the honor rolls for the Fall 2018 semester. There were 99 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.
Local students on the list(s) include:
Dean’s Honor Roll: Colby Clay and Zachary Rivord
Local students named to MSU fall semester honor rolls
Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2018.
There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s and the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either list.
Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s Honor Roll. An asterisk follows the names of the 1,137 students named to the MSU President’s Honor Roll in the listing below.
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes the 3,541 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Students from Laramie include Amanda Hasse, Lucas Thorsness and Annette Tuggle.
LHS student wins at stock show
Laramie High School student Kara Reynolds, daughter of Dan and Sherry Reynolds, won Grand Champion Catch-A-Calf in the 2019 National Western Stock Show in Denver. It was just one year ago that Kara raced through the arena tackling the calf, to be able to call one her own. After a year of working with Bodie, they prevailed against strong competition. Kara was awarded the grand champion banner and a buckle for showmanship.
UW College of Arts and Sciences names Dean’s Graduate Scholars
A total of 23 University of Wyoming students recently were named Dean’s Graduate Scholars by the College of Arts and Sciences. The annual funding from the dean’s office provides master’s and doctoral-level students a $2,500 award to be used for one month’s summer salary and special travel funds.
Laramie honorees include Kylie Gower, master’s, history and American studies; Veronica Hanway, master’s, geography; Riley Jordan, doctoral, physics and astronomy; Phineas Arthur Kelly, doctoral, anthropology; Belen Reyes Morente, master’s, modern and classical languages; Judah Serrano, master’s, psychology; and Trent Wondra, doctoral, psychology.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
