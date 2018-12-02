LHS grad wins gold at 2018 Collegiate Inventors Competition
A glimpse into the future of American innovation and emerging technological trends from the nation’s brightest young inventors — from a steerable microcatheter to a reusable UV-radiation-measuring sensor — were recognized and honored at the 2018 Collegiate Inventors Competition®, an annual Competition for college and university students and their faculty advisors.
Finalist teams (five undergraduate and six graduate), consisting of 29 students from 11 colleges and universities across the United States, received an all-expenses-paid trip to the final round of the competition at the USPTO’s Madison Building in Alexandria, Virginia. The teams presented their inventions to an esteemed panel of final-round judges composed of the most influential inventors and innovation experts in the nation — National Inventors Hall of Fame® Inductees and USPTO officials.
The undergraduate team of Rhino, Massachusetts Institute of Technology was a gold winner. Team members include Ann McInroy, a 2014 graduate of Laramie High School, as well as Elizabeth Bianchini, Kyler Kocher and Sam Resnick. Warren Seering is their advisor.
