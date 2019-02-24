Zonta Club offering 2 scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering two scholarships to local girls/women.
The first is the Young Woman in Public Affairs scholarship, open to girls ages 16-19 who have demonstrated service in their communities and beyond (apply by March 1).
The second is the Woman of Promise scholarship, available to any woman who can explain why she is a woman of promise (apply by March 31).
Both scholarships are $500 locally, with potential to earn more in the future.
Email tbretting@gmail.com for an application or more information.
Cow-Belle Scholarship available
The Albany County Cow-Belle Scholarship will be awarding five scholarships this year. Each scholarship will be in the amount of $1,000. Applicants must be an Albany County resident and plan on attending an accredited school of higher learning. One scholarship will be awarded to a relative of an Albany County Cow-Belle or an Albany County Cattlewoman. Application forms are available on the Albany County Cattlwomen website (www.wyaccw.com), at Rock River High School and at the Albany County Extension Office. The application deadline is March 1. Applications must be delivered in hard copy, and no electronic applications will be accepted. Call 760-0081 for more information.
Northern Arapaho Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2019-2020 Available at UW
Scholarship applications are now available for the Northern Arapaho Endowment for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Wyoming.
Applications may be submitted through the online AcademicWorks Scholarship System, detailed with instructions below, or through paper application. The application deadline is March 1, 2019.
Each applicant must be an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and be seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. Previous recipients are required to reapply for continued support.
Applicants are asked to describe their involvement in American Indian activities and to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the Northern Arapaho people.
Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.
Paper applications are available from Fremont County high schools, at the following locations or by requesting an application via email to aterfehr@uwyo.edu:
For more information about the application process, contact the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid; or Associate Director of Scholarships Anna Terfehr at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.
Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2019-2020 Available at UW
Scholarship applications are now available for the Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Wyoming.
Applications may be submitted through the online AcademicWorks Scholarship System, detailed with instructions below, or through paper application. The application deadline is March 1, 2019.
Each applicant should have strong ties to the Wind River Indian Reservation community and be seeking a graduate degree, a bachelor’s degree or a certification to retain a current position. Full- and part-time students on campus, or enrolled through distance education classes, online and at all class levels, including graduate/professional and second bachelor’s degree students, are encouraged to apply.
Applicants are asked to describe their involvement with the Wind River Indian Reservation community; to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the reservation; and to provide a list of their honors, accomplishments and activities.
Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.
Paper applications are available from Fremont County high schools, at the following locations or by requesting an application via email to aterfehr@uwyo.edu:
For more information about the application process, contact the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid; or Associate Director of Scholarships Anna Terfehr at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.
Opportunity available for students to join A1 Auto Transport’s Scholarship Program
A-1 Auto Transport is offering eligible students of Laramie and surrounding areas an opportunity to earn scholarship money in the sum of $250, $500 or $1,000 annually. The scholarship is open to any student enrolled in a college, university or other accredited school with a GPA of at least 3.0.
To enter for a chance at the scholarship program offered by A1, students must write an essay of 1,000 words or more relating to car shipping or the transport industry, the release states. The essay can include information about any of A1’s auto transport services. Essays must not be published anywhere else online and contain 100 percent unique content.
To submit an essay, email the content along with a full name, mailing address, phone number, school name and email address to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by March 10.
Go to www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship to find out more about A1 Auto Transport’s available scholarship programs.
Be the Change Scholarship available
A new scholarship in Laramie for a qualifying senior interested and motivated in being an advocate for positive change is available — the Albany County Democrats Be the Change Scholarship.
This year, for the first time ever, a $1,000 scholarship will be offered to a qualifying senior in our community to be used toward educational expenses. Applications can be obtained through high school counselors and home-schooled students or GED track students can get an application by emailing bethechange.albanycodems@gmail.com.
Applications are due April 1 and the Albany County Democrats Be the Change Scholarship Committee will make its decision by April 15.
The winner will be presented their award at the May Central Committee Meeting for the Albany County Democratic Party.
Commissioners offering scholarship
The Board of County Commissioners of Albany County will be awarding four scholarships of $500 per semester to the University of Wyoming or to any of the Wyoming Community Colleges.
Three Initial Scholarships will be awarded to a graduate of an Albany County high school in the spring immediately prior to the fall school term for which the scholarship is requested. Applications are available in the counseling offices of Laramie High School, Whiting Alternative High School or Rock River School. Completed applications are due April 2 in the County Clerk’s Office.
One Renewal Scholarship will be awarded on the basis of the scholastic record of the student for the year just completed in which the student has held a scholarship. The Renewal Scholarship applications are available in the County Clerk’s Office. The completed renewal application must be delivered to the County Clerk’s Office by May 16.
The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic ability, scholastic record, character and financial need.
