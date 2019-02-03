Wyoming tribal license plates to benefit Native American Scholarships at UW
New Native American license plates introduced in 2018 that honor Wyoming’s two Wind River Indian Reservation tribes are now available through the University of Wyoming Alumni Association office. Proceeds will fund Native American student scholarships at UW.
The tribal license plates — which can be purchased by the public — honor both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes. Proceeds from selling the specially designed plates will benefit two UW scholarship programs: the Chief Washakie Scholarship and the Northern Arapaho Endowment Scholarship.
The license plates are now available for $100 for either the Eastern Shoshone or the Northern Arapaho plate through the UW Alumni Association (UWAA) or through the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).
To purchase either a Northern Arapaho or an Eastern Shoshone plate, visit the WYDOT website at www.dot.state.wy.us/home/titles_plates_registration/specialty_plates/tribal-plate.html.
The $100 fee can either be paid by credit card or check. If paying by check, download and return the application with payment to the UWAA office, located at 222 S. 22nd St., Laramie, WY, 82070. Of the fee, $70 will go to Native scholarships at UW and $30 to WYDOT for processing.
100 percent of the $70 fee is deposited in the two scholarship funds managed by the UW Foundation.
The Northern Arapaho Endowment Scholarship Program was created in 1987 when the Northern Arapaho tribe gave $500,000 to UW. The gift was matched by the state, creating a $1 million endowment that annually produces income for the scholarships. The endowment, with a current market value of $2.2 million, has provided scholarships to many students who have earned degrees and several others who are currently enrolled. The Northern Arapaho Endowment at UW was established to help students from the Northern Arapaho tribe gain formal knowledge, skills and abilities.
For more information on ordering the tribal license plates, call the UWAA office at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
Application, deadline dates announced for UWAA scholarships
The University of Wyoming Alumni Association provides scholarships to in-state students, out-of-state students, community college transfers, current college students and graduate students, according to a news release. Applications for scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year close Feb. 15.
Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence, leadership, extra-curricular activities and an essay on why they wish to attend the University of Wyoming. The support of private donors and proceeds from the annual scholarship auction allow the UWAA to provide four-year scholarships and single-year awards of varying monetary amounts to qualified Wyoming and non-Wyoming students, the release states.
Named scholarships the association coordinates selection for include the Fred Gray Memorial Scholarship, John and Helen Ilsey Family Foundation/Sheridan County Alumni Network Scholarship, Hershler/Skinner Family Memorial Scholarship, Jeanine and Warren Hodges UWAA Scholarship, the John and Patricia Eastman UWAA Scholarship, John P. Ellbogen Foundation Scholarship, John Evezich Memorial Scholarship, Kembel Family Alumni Scholarship, Mary Lou Rechard Memorial Scholarship, Platte Valley Bank Alumni Scholarship, Reed Family UW Alumni Association Scholarship, Roberta M. Darnall Scholarship, Robert W. McBride Alumni Scholarship, Shaw Family Scholarship and the Tuff Samuelson Memorial Scholarship. Not all named scholarships are awarded every year, the release states.
In addition to these scholarships, the UWAA manages scholarships funded directly from scholarship donations and proceeds from the annual Alumni Scholarship Auction each spring. These include Graduate Student, Multi-Cultural, Native American, Honors, US Veterans, UW Juniors and Seniors, Network Scholarships and both in-state and out-of-state high school seniors of UWAA members.
Every year, an additional 24 scholarships are awarded through the UW license plate program.
All applications must be completed and submitted online. Available scholarships can be viewed online without login information. Applicants will only be able to apply for scholarships once they have been admitted to UW, and they will need their WyoWeb username and password to apply.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/alumni/scholarships or contact Amy Morgan 766-4166 or amorga19@uwyo.edu for more information.
Cow-Belle Scholarship available
The Albany County Cow-Belle Scholarship will be awarding five scholarships this year. Each scholarship will be in the amount of $1,000. Applicants must be an Albany County resident and plan on attending an accredited school of higher learning. One scholarship will be awarded to a relative of an Albany County Cow-Belle or an Albany County Cattlewoman. Application forms are available on the Albany County Cattlwomen website (www.wyaccw.com), at Rock River High School and at the Albany County Extension Office. The application deadline is March 1. Applications must be delivered in hard copy, and no electronic applications will be accepted. Call 760-0081 for more information.
Northern Arapaho Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2019-2020 Available at UW
Scholarship applications are now available for the Northern Arapaho Endowment for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Wyoming.
Applications may be submitted through the online AcademicWorks Scholarship System, detailed with instructions below, or through paper application. The application deadline is March 1, 2019.
All requested materials will need to be submitted by the deadline of March 1, 2019, to be considered.
Each applicant must be an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and be seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. Previous recipients are required to reapply for continued support.
Applicants are asked to describe their involvement in American Indian activities and to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the Northern Arapaho people.
Scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic ability, potential and achievement; involvement in school, community and tribal activities; potential to contribute to the Northern Arapaho people upon graduation; and financial circumstances. Scholarship awards may cover the cost of attendance, including tuition and fees, room and board, and books, less any other financial aid, grants, gift aid or scholarships that are received by the applicant/recipient.
Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.
Paper applications are available from Fremont County high schools, at the following locations or by requesting an application via email to aterfehr@uwyo.edu:
For more information about the application process, contact the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid; or Associate Director of Scholarships Anna Terfehr at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.
Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2019-2020 Available at UW
Scholarship applications are now available for the Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Wyoming.
Applications may be submitted through the online AcademicWorks Scholarship System, detailed with instructions below, or through paper application. The application deadline is March 1, 2019.
All requested materials will need to be submitted by the deadline of March 1, 2019, to be considered.
Each applicant should have strong ties to the Wind River Indian Reservation community and be seeking a graduate degree, a bachelor’s degree or a certification to retain a current position. Full- and part-time students on campus, or enrolled through distance education classes, online and at all class levels, including graduate/professional and second bachelor’s degree students, are encouraged to apply.
Applicants are asked to describe their involvement with the Wind River Indian Reservation community; to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the reservation; and to provide a list of their honors, accomplishments and activities.
Scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic ability, potential and achievement; involvement in school, community and tribal activities; potential to contribute to the reservation community upon graduation; and financial circumstances. Awards will be for varying amounts depending on available funds and applicant qualifications.
Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.
Paper applications are available from Fremont County high schools, at the following locations or by requesting an application via email to aterfehr@uwyo.edu:
For more information about the application process, contact the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid; or Associate Director of Scholarships Anna Terfehr at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.
Opportunity available for students to join A1 Auto Transport’s Scholarship Program
One of the top companies in the auto transport company and moving industry, A-1 Auto Transport, is offering eligible students of Laramie and surrounding areas an opportunity to earn scholarship money in the sum of $250, $500 or $1,000 annually, according to a news release. The scholarship is open to any student enrolled in a college, university or other accredited school with a GPA of at least 3.0.
To enter for a chance at the scholarship program offered by A1, students must write an essay of 1,000 words or more relating to car shipping or the transport industry, the release states. The essay can include information about any of A1’s auto transport services. Essays must not be published anywhere else online and contain 100 percent unique content.
To submit an essay, email the content along with a full name, mailing address, phone number, school name and email address to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by March 10.
A1’s Scholarship Committee will review all essays before the end of March. Qualified essays will undergo a voting process before winners of the scholarship program are chosen. All winners are announced on A1’s website. Winners can also expect email notification of their winnings, the release states.
All awarded scholarship money is sent directly to the financial office of the student’s school. Go to www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship to find out more about A1 Auto Transport’s available scholarship programs.
Be the Change Scholarship available
A new scholarship in Laramie for a qualifying senior interested and motivated in being an advocate for positive change is available — the Albany County Democrats Be the Change Scholarship.
In July, a bake sale was hosted at Freedom Has a Birthday to help raise funds, which brought in almost $800 to be used toward the scholarship.
Local business O’Dwyer’s Public House volunteered to host a month of fundraising bingo nights and brought in a substantial amount as well. Private donations also came from local Democrats.
This year, for the first time ever, a $1,000 scholarship will be offered to a qualifying senior in our community to be used toward educational expenses. Applications can be obtained through high school counselors and home-schooled students or GED track students can get an application by emailing bethechange.albanycodems@gmail.com.
Applications are due April 1 and the Albany County Democrats Be the Change Scholarship Committee will make its decision by April 15.
The winner will be presented their award at the May Central Committee Meeting for the Albany County Democratic Party.
How to submit to School News
If you have an item for School News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
