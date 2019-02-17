LCCC announces fall 2018 graduates, honor roll
Laramie County Community College recently announced the list of graduates for the 2018 fall semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls.
Under the list of graduates, students earning high distinction (HD) graduated with a cumulative grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0, and students graduating with distinction (DS) earned a cumulative GPA between 3.5 and 3.74.
Students earning president’s honor roll recognition have earned a cumulative 3.75-4.0 GPA, and students on the vice president’s honor roll have earned a cumulative 3.5-3.74 GPA.
Some students may have signed a non-disclosure request with the college to have their names omitted from these lists.
Associate of Arts Graduates
Laramie – Kate Fiscus, HD; Joshua Gouge; Shawna Hysong; Jessica Smith
Associate of Applied Science Graduates
Laramie – Christopher Menuey; Jessica Momerak, DS
Associate in Nursing Graduates
Laramie – Patricia Brennan; Ashley Edgerly, DS; Nicole Harnden, DS; Elise Hilton, HD; Haley Kasinger, DS; Richard Rhoad; Emily Williams
Associate of Science Graduates
Laramie – Erika Crickon, HD; Jarad O’Brien; Cole Prevost
Certificate of Completion Recipients
Laramie – Tyler Davis, Marella Fox, Courtnie Haskell, Jacob Loyning, Linde Proctor
Credit Diploma Recipients
Laramie – James Goodman, Leland Weber
President’s Honor Roll
Laramie – Yasmin Acosta, Mikayla Asay, Daniel Banda, Angie Bauer, Nickolas Beumer, Nicole Beumer, Raine Blanchard, Abigail Buchanan, Dawnette Burleson, Justin Cook, Angela Felt, Julie Finley, Amber Flannery, Jordan French, Sara Gerard-Rising, James Goodman, Dakoata Hardin, Courtnie Haskell, Sylvia Jernigan, Lauren Johnson, Gary Lanouette, Breanna Mackenzie, Dally Nichols, Ticaboo Perkins, Dawson Poteet, Linde Proctor, Tyler Reiher, Ian Reimers, Cassidy Romero, Robert Schultz, Andrea Valma, Gabriel Walls
Vice President’s Honor Roll
Laramie – John Abraham, Mark Ballou, Dustin Branscom, Nicole Brown, Dynna Crawford, Phoenix Farnham, Robert Fisch, Edward Gilbert, Whitni Hiser, Zachary Killion, Hannah Martin, Rebecca Merrill, Kellie Perkins, Trenton Sinner, Lauriel Stephens, Brianna Thompson, Samantha Walker
EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted new members
Eastern Wyoming College recently announced 36 students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Jan. 31. This is the largest class of PTK inductees in EWC’s history. Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.
Laramie student Colby Clay was included in the class.
Local student on University of Kansas honor roll
More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2018 semester.
Keely Marshall, of Laramie, is a student in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
Laramie Middle School Honor Roll
6TH GRADE: 1st SEMESTER
The following 6th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for the first semester by earning a 4.0 grade point average.
John Alexander
Henry Andersen
Aaron Andrews
William Arens
Gabriel Armstrong
Brooke Aumiller
Kamrie Bingham
Rowyn Birdsley
Kaisler Boyer
Caroline Bredehoft
Emily Bresnahan
Elijah Coulter
Shelby Cox
Kassidy Downs
Addison Fowler
Fisher Frude
Oliver Gardea
Morgan Gelwicks
Lydia Gertsch
Eva Griffiths
Garrett Hesco
Samuel Hoyt
Brecharys Johnson
Emma Johnson
Declan Killean
Henry Kordon
Amanda Kricken
Sarah Lundblad
Karlie McDonald
Carter Mickelson
Ryan Morimitsu
Lillian Murfitt
Emma Myers
Peyten Padilla
Kempton Perriton
Selma Piri
Padmalakshmi Ramesh
Jackson Reed
Rylan Rivers
Aleena Sanchez
Noah Schaef
Isabelle Thompston
Aspen Turner
Grant Vigen
Bode Winn
Wolf Woelk
The following 6th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for first semester by earning a 3.5 or better.
Dalton Allen
Danica Anderson
Jamison Bade
Alison Boudreau
William Brinegar
Milo Carlisle
Jaidan Catterson
Ivan Chavez
Oscar Chi
Cael Churches
Josephine Coffey
Evan Crum
James Darling
Vianney DeHerrera
Madalyn Doser
Jacob Gosar
Andres Gutierrez
Finnian Hamel
Emma Henry
Piper Henschel
Diego Herrera
Ethan Hutchison
Asriyah Islam
Makyna Jairell
Joshua King
Analeigh Leyba-Caldera
Lily Marks
Brayden McKinney
Carson Milam
Jasmine Molvar
Cele Montgomery
Gideon Moore
Colin Needles
Sydney Nordwick
Terry Nunnaley
Jonathan Oler
Caden Polson
Kristofer Robinson
Alexsandra Ruiz
Gabriel Sanchez
Madeline Schneider
Bailey Setright
Ebonie Siebert
Suzannah Sisneros
Brooklyn Smith
Vivian Smith
Nathan Sprinkle
Cooper Sweckard
Tresize Tronstad
Jack Voos
Larsen Wesnitzer
7TH GRADE: 1st SEMESTER
The following 7th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for the first semester by earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Jason Adams
Joseph Allen
Grace Baas
Mckenna Barham
Grace Bartholomew
Eli Berryhill
Quinn Boglioli
Tayler Buller
Annabella Bustos
Mia Codallos
Levi Crane
Allie Crawford
Andee Dory
Ashlyn Douville
Daniel Duff
Kathryn Eastman Curry
Devon Evertson
Eliza Fay
Henry Fuchs
Marisol Gomez
Carson Heaney
Taylor Howell
Brooke James
Brayleigh Johnson
Jameson Johnson
Samuel Kaiser
Kaylee Kern
Kayden Kinghorn
Ransom Kissler
Liam Knerr
Carson Krueger
Dalton Lam
Tanner Lam
Hannah Lesley Sam
Prabhu Raj
Benjamin Malone
Taylor Mathews
Zoee McCrary
Marlo Medina
Margaret Miller
Portia Mobley
Kevin Montez
Benjamin Moore
Morgan Moore
Christopher Morris
Anna Mukai
Anenyasha Nyamadzavo
Avery O’flannigan
Kierra Osborne
Sienna Osborne
Stellaria Otstot
Justin Peper
Matthew Pikal
Annabelle Rusk
Leah Schabron
Anna Sell
Michelle Shoales
Emilee Sirdoreus
Aszia SittingEagle
Hannah Small
Braley Smith
Colleen Sommerfeld
Sidnie Study
Colin Suloff
Noah Utton
Lauren Wade
Mackenzie Waggoner
Suzanne Wallace
Mia Wallhead
Chloe Whisenant
Ava Yniguez
Adilyn Ziegler
The following 7th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for first semester by earning a 3.5 or better.
Donovan Appelhans
Owen Applehans
Mason Aragon
Seth Becker
Aurora Bendik
Colby Bleumel
Masson Buckman
Karson Busch
Joseph Coast
Jairah Coffin
Sawyer Conklin
Lillian Cook
Ryan Dennis
Alexandra Dickson
Jedidiah Duncan
Omari Elias
Gavin Faulkner
Josephine Feser
Addison Forry
Grace Gapter
Adriel Gardea
Dimarco Giron
Deja Gonzales
Ilea Gonzales
Amilia Gonzalez
Kolten Graef
Dalley Hawkins
Ashton Hepworth
Vaughn Hime
Lizbeth Holguin
Maxwell Holmes
Robyn Hudson
Zoe Jaycox
Noel Jensen
Samuel Keith
Spencer Killpack
TaTanka Lee
John Linse
Elizabeth Linse
Bodie Livingston
Kaiha Lowry
Karsen Maas
Marit Mallberg
Barbara Martin
Margaret McCrea
Brooklyn McKinney
Alisha McNeill
Nimcy Mejia-Alday
Jace Moniz
Kaci Nordwick
Alex Ocasio
Jace Pierantoni
Alexiz Ramirez
Quinlan Robinson
Zakary Romey
Dante Satake
Elizabeth Schwantes
Yi Yan Shelstad
Nathan Soule-Leslie
Caleb Squires
Gabriel Stratton
Madeline Stucky
Ruby Swallow
Megan Terrell
Kara Tiernan
Cutter Trabing
Porter Trabing
Fiona Tugwell
Zoe VanWinkle
Ciarra Vasquez
Ezra Visser
Kellen Vohland
Kinley Wade
Brandon Waggoner
Jaysen Wood
Bella Yates
8TH GRADE: 1st SEMESTER
The following 8th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for the first semester by earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Brandon Asher
Maggie Bade
Gavin Baker
Molly Ballard
Georg-Abraham
Bangoura
Mason Branch
Noah Canen
Mickenna Davis
Hunter DeBree
Paige Emerson
Braeln Fowler
Emily Gardner
Elizabeth Goodspeed
Emmitt Gray
Ian Greenwald
Ava Hazelton
Brett Heggie
Gage Hepworth
Avery Hilton
Nathan Hodder
Emily Hogelin
Macy Hogsett
Jade Howdeshell
Baily Isaak
America Isidro
Dayle Jamison
Kodi Johnson
Cooper Kaligis
Emerson Kelly
Sophia Killean
Grace Kordon
Cole Kricken
Alexandra Lewis
Irys Lindsey
Alexia Lucero
Ashlyn Mathes
Reese McIntyre
Kathryn McIrvin
Macy McKinney
Lily Meyen
Kyle Morton
Bailey Mummert
Izabella Pacheco
Averie Perriton
Maya Peterson
Erin Rees
Ronan Robinson
Kailyn Ruckman
Camryn Sinicki
Sasha Slingerland
Kymber Stinson
Dallin Taff
Sydney Thomas
Taylor Tyser
Mikayla Ury-Foist
Sadie Watson
Paysen Witte
The following 8th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for first semester by earning a 3.5 or better.
Jose Aldaz
Mikayla Allen
Janika Baron
Mercedes Bartholomew
Allison Beeston
Maria Bennett
Ava Bohlender
McKenzie Bonner
Matthew Brasher
Levi Brown
Jaedyn Brown
Aidan Buchanan
Jack Bullock
Madisyn Byrd
Adrien Calderon
Damien Casillas
Brandon Chavez
Chea Clemence
Raebecca Couture
Kadence Cowles
Nicholas Crabtree
Julia DeLorme
Codi Dooley
Ruby Dorrell
Loden Ewers
Yasmin Ferrin
Adriannah Gancarski
Juleika Gardea
Julissa Gardea
Treyston Gothard
Brayde Hamilton
Keira Hilton
Elijah Hough
Aubrey Howells
Michael Jaskolski
Jordan Klemt
Jaxen Knaub
Mark Lechner
Skyler Luna
Alyssa Malvoisin
Nathaniel Martin
Elias Martin
Ava McCarthy
Kidus Merrill
Keagan Mikkelson
Riley Miller
Tayton Moore
Mahlon Morris
Servando Navarrete
Keegan Norelius
Maddox Novak
Alicia Oler
Emma Potter
Austin Quillinan
Garrett Rees
Therese Richardson
Marisa Romero
William Rose
Jeremy Rucinski
Kelton Rucinski
Jackson Samp
Jeremy Sanchez
Emma Sanders
Tanner Schilz
Joshua Sciacca
Jyllian Scott
Emily Shierlock
Abigail Stannard
Nora Steinke
Emily Stevens
Madison Thompson
Elisabeth Thymian
Daniel Upton
Angelina Vasquez
Tiahna Vasquez
Ponciano Villasenor
Emilee Watson
Brayden Williams
Braeden Wood
Daunte Worden
