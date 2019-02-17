WEB ONLY!
LCCC announces fall 2018 graduates, honor roll

Laramie County Community College recently announced the list of graduates for the 2018 fall semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls.

Under the list of graduates, students earning high distinction (HD) graduated with a cumulative grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0, and students graduating with distinction (DS) earned a cumulative GPA between 3.5 and 3.74.

Students earning president’s honor roll recognition have earned a cumulative 3.75-4.0 GPA, and students on the vice president’s honor roll have earned a cumulative 3.5-3.74 GPA.

Some students may have signed a non-disclosure request with the college to have their names omitted from these lists.

Associate of Arts Graduates

Laramie – Kate Fiscus, HD; Joshua Gouge; Shawna Hysong; Jessica Smith

Associate of Applied Science Graduates

Laramie – Christopher Menuey; Jessica Momerak, DS

Associate in Nursing Graduates

Laramie – Patricia Brennan; Ashley Edgerly, DS; Nicole Harnden, DS; Elise Hilton, HD; Haley Kasinger, DS; Richard Rhoad; Emily Williams

Associate of Science Graduates

Laramie – Erika Crickon, HD; Jarad O’Brien; Cole Prevost

Certificate of Completion Recipients

Laramie – Tyler Davis, Marella Fox, Courtnie Haskell, Jacob Loyning, Linde Proctor

Credit Diploma Recipients

Laramie – James Goodman, Leland Weber

President’s Honor Roll

Laramie – Yasmin Acosta, Mikayla Asay, Daniel Banda, Angie Bauer, Nickolas Beumer, Nicole Beumer, Raine Blanchard, Abigail Buchanan, Dawnette Burleson, Justin Cook, Angela Felt, Julie Finley, Amber Flannery, Jordan French, Sara Gerard-Rising, James Goodman, Dakoata Hardin, Courtnie Haskell, Sylvia Jernigan, Lauren Johnson, Gary Lanouette, Breanna Mackenzie, Dally Nichols, Ticaboo Perkins, Dawson Poteet, Linde Proctor, Tyler Reiher, Ian Reimers, Cassidy Romero, Robert Schultz, Andrea Valma, Gabriel Walls

Vice President’s Honor Roll

Laramie – John Abraham, Mark Ballou, Dustin Branscom, Nicole Brown, Dynna Crawford, Phoenix Farnham, Robert Fisch, Edward Gilbert, Whitni Hiser, Zachary Killion, Hannah Martin, Rebecca Merrill, Kellie Perkins, Trenton Sinner, Lauriel Stephens, Brianna Thompson, Samantha Walker

EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted new members

Eastern Wyoming College recently announced 36 students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Jan. 31. This is the largest class of PTK inductees in EWC’s history. Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.

Laramie student Colby Clay was included in the class.

Local student on University of Kansas honor roll

More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2018 semester.

Keely Marshall, of Laramie, is a student in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

Laramie Middle School Honor Roll

6TH GRADE: 1st SEMESTER

The following 6th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for the first semester by earning a 4.0 grade point average.

John Alexander

Henry Andersen

Aaron Andrews

William Arens

Gabriel Armstrong

Brooke Aumiller

Kamrie Bingham

Rowyn Birdsley

Kaisler Boyer

Caroline Bredehoft

Emily Bresnahan

Elijah Coulter

Shelby Cox

Kassidy Downs

Addison Fowler

Fisher Frude

Oliver Gardea

Morgan Gelwicks

Lydia Gertsch

Eva Griffiths

Garrett Hesco

Samuel Hoyt

Brecharys Johnson

Emma Johnson

Declan Killean

Henry Kordon

Amanda Kricken

Sarah Lundblad

Karlie McDonald

Carter Mickelson

Ryan Morimitsu

Lillian Murfitt

Emma Myers

Peyten Padilla

Kempton Perriton

Selma Piri

Padmalakshmi Ramesh

Jackson Reed

Rylan Rivers

Aleena Sanchez

Noah Schaef

Isabelle Thompston

Aspen Turner

Grant Vigen

Bode Winn

Wolf Woelk

The following 6th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for first semester by earning a 3.5 or better.

Dalton Allen

Danica Anderson

Jamison Bade

Alison Boudreau

William Brinegar

Milo Carlisle

Jaidan Catterson

Ivan Chavez

Oscar Chi

Cael Churches

Josephine Coffey

Evan Crum

James Darling

Vianney DeHerrera

Madalyn Doser

Jacob Gosar

Andres Gutierrez

Finnian Hamel

Emma Henry

Piper Henschel

Diego Herrera

Ethan Hutchison

Asriyah Islam

Makyna Jairell

Joshua King

Analeigh Leyba-Caldera

Lily Marks

Brayden McKinney

Carson Milam

Jasmine Molvar

Cele Montgomery

Gideon Moore

Colin Needles

Sydney Nordwick

Terry Nunnaley

Jonathan Oler

Caden Polson

Kristofer Robinson

Alexsandra Ruiz

Gabriel Sanchez

Madeline Schneider

Bailey Setright

Ebonie Siebert

Suzannah Sisneros

Brooklyn Smith

Vivian Smith

Nathan Sprinkle

Cooper Sweckard

Tresize Tronstad

Jack Voos

Larsen Wesnitzer

7TH GRADE: 1st SEMESTER

The following 7th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for the first semester by earning a 4.0 grade point average.

Jason Adams

Joseph Allen

Grace Baas

Mckenna Barham

Grace Bartholomew

Eli Berryhill

Quinn Boglioli

Tayler Buller

Annabella Bustos

Mia Codallos

Levi Crane

Allie Crawford

Andee Dory

Ashlyn Douville

Daniel Duff

Kathryn Eastman Curry

Devon Evertson

Eliza Fay

Henry Fuchs

Marisol Gomez

Carson Heaney

Taylor Howell

Brooke James

Brayleigh Johnson

Jameson Johnson

Samuel Kaiser

Kaylee Kern

Kayden Kinghorn

Ransom Kissler

Liam Knerr

Carson Krueger

Dalton Lam

Tanner Lam

Hannah Lesley Sam

Prabhu Raj

Benjamin Malone

Taylor Mathews

Zoee McCrary

Marlo Medina

Margaret Miller

Portia Mobley

Kevin Montez

Benjamin Moore

Morgan Moore

Christopher Morris

Anna Mukai

Anenyasha Nyamadzavo

Avery O’flannigan

Kierra Osborne

Sienna Osborne

Stellaria Otstot

Justin Peper

Matthew Pikal

Annabelle Rusk

Leah Schabron

Anna Sell

Michelle Shoales

Emilee Sirdoreus

Aszia SittingEagle

Hannah Small

Braley Smith

Colleen Sommerfeld

Sidnie Study

Colin Suloff

Noah Utton

Lauren Wade

Mackenzie Waggoner

Suzanne Wallace

Mia Wallhead

Chloe Whisenant

Ava Yniguez

Adilyn Ziegler

The following 7th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for first semester by earning a 3.5 or better.

Donovan Appelhans

Owen Applehans

Mason Aragon

Seth Becker

Aurora Bendik

Colby Bleumel

Masson Buckman

Karson Busch

Joseph Coast

Jairah Coffin

Sawyer Conklin

Lillian Cook

Ryan Dennis

Alexandra Dickson

Jedidiah Duncan

Omari Elias

Gavin Faulkner

Josephine Feser

Addison Forry

Grace Gapter

Adriel Gardea

Dimarco Giron

Deja Gonzales

Ilea Gonzales

Amilia Gonzalez

Kolten Graef

Dalley Hawkins

Ashton Hepworth

Vaughn Hime

Lizbeth Holguin

Maxwell Holmes

Robyn Hudson

Zoe Jaycox

Noel Jensen

Samuel Keith

Spencer Killpack

TaTanka Lee

John Linse

Elizabeth Linse

Bodie Livingston

Kaiha Lowry

Karsen Maas

Marit Mallberg

Barbara Martin

Margaret McCrea

Brooklyn McKinney

Alisha McNeill

Nimcy Mejia-Alday

Jace Moniz

Kaci Nordwick

Alex Ocasio

Jace Pierantoni

Alexiz Ramirez

Quinlan Robinson

Zakary Romey

Dante Satake

Elizabeth Schwantes

Yi Yan Shelstad

Nathan Soule-Leslie

Caleb Squires

Gabriel Stratton

Madeline Stucky

Ruby Swallow

Megan Terrell

Kara Tiernan

Cutter Trabing

Porter Trabing

Fiona Tugwell

Zoe VanWinkle

Ciarra Vasquez

Ezra Visser

Kellen Vohland

Kinley Wade

Brandon Waggoner

Jaysen Wood

Bella Yates

8TH GRADE: 1st SEMESTER

The following 8th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for the first semester by earning a 4.0 grade point average.

Brandon Asher

Maggie Bade

Gavin Baker

Molly Ballard

Georg-Abraham

Bangoura

Mason Branch

Noah Canen

Mickenna Davis

Hunter DeBree

Paige Emerson

Braeln Fowler

Emily Gardner

Elizabeth Goodspeed

Emmitt Gray

Ian Greenwald

Ava Hazelton

Brett Heggie

Gage Hepworth

Avery Hilton

Nathan Hodder

Emily Hogelin

Macy Hogsett

Jade Howdeshell

Baily Isaak

America Isidro

Dayle Jamison

Kodi Johnson

Cooper Kaligis

Emerson Kelly

Sophia Killean

Grace Kordon

Cole Kricken

Alexandra Lewis

Irys Lindsey

Alexia Lucero

Ashlyn Mathes

Reese McIntyre

Kathryn McIrvin

Macy McKinney

Lily Meyen

Kyle Morton

Bailey Mummert

Izabella Pacheco

Averie Perriton

Maya Peterson

Erin Rees

Ronan Robinson

Kailyn Ruckman

Camryn Sinicki

Sasha Slingerland

Kymber Stinson

Dallin Taff

Sydney Thomas

Taylor Tyser

Mikayla Ury-Foist

Sadie Watson

Paysen Witte

The following 8th grade students at Laramie Middle School have made the Honor Roll for first semester by earning a 3.5 or better.

Jose Aldaz

Mikayla Allen

Janika Baron

Mercedes Bartholomew

Allison Beeston

Maria Bennett

Ava Bohlender

McKenzie Bonner

Matthew Brasher

Levi Brown

Jaedyn Brown

Aidan Buchanan

Jack Bullock

Madisyn Byrd

Adrien Calderon

Damien Casillas

Brandon Chavez

Chea Clemence

Raebecca Couture

Kadence Cowles

Nicholas Crabtree

Julia DeLorme

Codi Dooley

Ruby Dorrell

Loden Ewers

Yasmin Ferrin

Adriannah Gancarski

Juleika Gardea

Julissa Gardea

Treyston Gothard

Brayde Hamilton

Keira Hilton

Elijah Hough

Aubrey Howells

Michael Jaskolski

Jordan Klemt

Jaxen Knaub

Mark Lechner

Skyler Luna

Alyssa Malvoisin

Nathaniel Martin

Elias Martin

Ava McCarthy

Kidus Merrill

Keagan Mikkelson

Riley Miller

Tayton Moore

Mahlon Morris

Servando Navarrete

Keegan Norelius

Maddox Novak

Alicia Oler

Emma Potter

Austin Quillinan

Garrett Rees

Therese Richardson

Marisa Romero

William Rose

Jeremy Rucinski

Kelton Rucinski

Jackson Samp

Jeremy Sanchez

Emma Sanders

Tanner Schilz

Joshua Sciacca

Jyllian Scott

Emily Shierlock

Abigail Stannard

Nora Steinke

Emily Stevens

Madison Thompson

Elisabeth Thymian

Daniel Upton

Angelina Vasquez

Tiahna Vasquez

Ponciano Villasenor

Emilee Watson

Brayden Williams

Braeden Wood

Daunte Worden

