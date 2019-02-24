Two UW music students part of Jacoby Competition
The worlds of competition and classical music meet head-on March 7, as the University of Wyoming’s finest student musician will be named at this year’s Jacoby Competition. Kathryn Jones and Ross McIntosh, both graduates of Laramie High School, are finalists. Jones is a graduate student in voice, and McIntosh a sophomore viola major, both in the UW Music Department. The concert is at 7:30 March 7 at UW’s Buchanan Center, with Dr. Michael Griffith conducting.
Jones will be singing “Song to the Moon” from Dvorak’s opera Rusalka. McIntosh is playing Der Schwanendreher by the German composer Paul Hindemith. Call 766-6666 to order tickets. Tickets are also available at www.uwyo.edu/finearts or in person at the Fine Arts and UW Union Box Offices.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
