1560 N. Third St. / 8am-4pm Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 307-745-5116
www.eppsoncenter.org / www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
Wednesday
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: AARP Safe Driving Class Call 745-5116 to sign up for the class.
9 a.m.: Line Dancing Class
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi for beginners
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
Noon: Albany County Library Table
12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs
1 p.m.: Patron Computer Assistance
1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring
1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
2 p.m.: Open Gym
Saturday
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Free Fathers and Family Lunch
