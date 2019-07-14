Eppson Center for the Seniors logo
Buy Now

1560 N. Third St. / 8am-4pm Mondays-Fridays

For information call: 307-745-5116

www.eppsoncenter.org / www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter

Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

12:30 p.m.: Bible Study

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga

Wednesday

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: AARP Safe Driving Class (call 745-5116 to sign up)

9:30 a.m.: Bus leaves for the Rockies vs. Giants game

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing

1 p.m.: Needlework

2 p.m.: Open Gym

Thursday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi for beginners

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

Noon: Albany County Library Table

12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs

1 p.m.: Patron Computer Assistance

1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring

1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam

1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy

1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes

1 p.m.: Watercolor Class

6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go (Centennial Falls on Centennial Ridge)

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing

2 p.m.: Open Gym

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.