1560 N. Third St. / 8am-4pm Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 307-745-5116
www.eppsoncenter.org / www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class This class uses a variety of exercise DVD’s to guide them through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, the participants practice line dancing.
10 a.m.: Chess Players of all strengths invited.
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance.
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi A series of slow, gentle movements, designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
9 a.m.: Drawing Group Taught by Brenda Winter
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
11:45 a.m.: Gentle Mat Yoga Blend flexibility, strength and balance in a class on the mat.
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study Led by Chaplain Rich Henderson.
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga Students will sit or stand next to a chair, providing a sense of freedom and support while doing gentle stretches.
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Line Dancing Class Led by Treece Sisneros.
10 a.m.: Chess Players of all strengths invited.
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance.
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing A fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
1 p.m.: Needlework Friends gather to work on individual projects.
2 p.m.: Open Gym Stability and balance training, personal training, group training, boxing classes led by UW kinesiology students.
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi A series of slow, gentle movements, designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance This class uses a variety of exercise DVD’s to guide them through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, the participants practice line dancing.
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
11:45 a.m.: Caregiver’s Support Group
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class Bring your own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes 6:30pm Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (Meet at the Eppson Center to carpool to destination) Hidden Falls at Curt Gowdy (subject to change)
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
9:30 a.m.: Recycled cards Used cards are made into new cards and sold for $1.00 each at the Eppson Center.
10 a.m.: Chess Players of all strengths invited.
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance.
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing A fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
2 p.m.: Open Gym Stability and balance training, personal training, group training, boxing classes led by UW kinesiology students.
Saturday
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Enchilada pick up day for those who placed orders.
