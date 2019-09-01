1560 N. Third St.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
For information call 307-745-5116
Monday
Closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study taught by Chaplain Rich Henderson
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11 a.m.: Beltone (call 800-430-5282 to make an appointment)
12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and simple repairs (call the Eppson Center to sign up for clothing repairs)
1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring
1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
3 p.m.: Biblical history exploration
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (Brown’s Peak Snow Field from Brooklyn Lake — subject to change)
9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
9:30 a.m.: Recycled Cards Project
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
2 p.m.: Open Gym led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students
Saturday
10 a.m.: Bus trip to The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
