1560 N. Third St.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 745-5116
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
1:30 p.m.: Melodees Singing Performance Group Practice
3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group
9:10 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study taught by Chaplain Rich Henderson
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11 a.m.: Beltone (call 800-430-5282 to make an appointment)
12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs (call the Eppson Center to sign up)
1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring
1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
3 p.m.: Biblical History Exploration
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (707AA off Wyoming Highway 210 — subject to change)
9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
9:30 a.m.: Recycled Cards Project
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students
