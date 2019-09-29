ECS-logo-2018-square.jpg
Buy Now

1560 N. Third St.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

For information call: 745-5116

www.eppsoncenter.org

www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter

Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

1:30 p.m.: Melodees Singing Performance Group Practice

3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group

9:10 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

12:30 p.m.: Bible Study taught by Chaplain Rich Henderson

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

1 p.m.: Needlework

2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students

Thursday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

11 a.m.: Beltone (call 800-430-5282 to make an appointment)

12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs (call the Eppson Center to sign up)

1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring

1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam

1 p.m.: Watercolor Class

1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy

1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes

3 p.m.: Biblical History Exploration

6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (707AA off Wyoming Highway 210 — subject to change)

9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

9:30 a.m.: Recycled Cards Project

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.