Eppson Center for the Seniors logo
Buy Now

1560 N. Third St. / 8am-4pm Mondays-Fridays

For information call: 307-745-5116

www.eppsoncenter.org / www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter

Sunday

1-5 p.m. Cinco de Mayo Family Fiesta at the Eppson Center

Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

9-11:30 a.m.: Healthy U Workshop

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

1:30 p.m.: Melodees

3:3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise Class

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group

9:10 a.m. Line Dancing

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

11:45 a.m.: Gentle Mat Yoga

12:30 p.m.: Bible Study

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Line Dancing

10 a.m. Chess

10 a.m.-noon: Indoor Tower Gardening Class; exercise and wellness tips

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing

1 p.m.: Needlework

2 p.m.: Open Gym

3:30 p.m.: Arthritis exercise

Thursday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

11:45 a.m.: Caregiver’s Support Group

1 p.m.: Watercolor Class

1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy

1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes

6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go: Mystery Hike off old Highway 30 (subject to change)

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

9 a.m.: Line Dancing

9:30 a.m.: Recycled cards

3 p.m.: Transportation Coordination Committee for Albany County.

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing

2 p.m.: Open Gym

2-4 p.m.: Ladies Day Tea Party

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.