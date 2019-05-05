1560 N. Third St. / 8am-4pm Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 307-745-5116
www.eppsoncenter.org / www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter
Sunday
1-5 p.m. Cinco de Mayo Family Fiesta at the Eppson Center
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
9-11:30 a.m.: Healthy U Workshop
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
1:30 p.m.: Melodees
3:3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise Class
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group
9:10 a.m. Line Dancing
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11:45 a.m.: Gentle Mat Yoga
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Line Dancing
10 a.m. Chess
10 a.m.-noon: Indoor Tower Gardening Class; exercise and wellness tips
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym
3:30 p.m.: Arthritis exercise
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11:45 a.m.: Caregiver’s Support Group
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go: Mystery Hike off old Highway 30 (subject to change)
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
9 a.m.: Line Dancing
9:30 a.m.: Recycled cards
3 p.m.: Transportation Coordination Committee for Albany County.
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
2 p.m.: Open Gym
2-4 p.m.: Ladies Day Tea Party
