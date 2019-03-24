Eppson Center for the Seniors logo
Monday

9am Exercise and Dance Class

9am – 3:30pm AARP TaxAide

10am Chess

10:30am Fall Prevention Class

12:30pm Bingo

3:30pm Arthritis Exercise Class led by Donna Earley

Tuesday

8:00am Tai Chi

9am Drawing Group Taught by Brenda Winter

9:10am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros

10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

11:45am Gentle Mat Yoga

12:30pm Bible Study Led by Chaplain Rich Henderson

12:30pm Pinochle

1pm Duplicate Bridge

2:30pm Chair Yoga

Wednesday

9:00am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros

9am – 3:30pm AARP TaxAide

10am Chess

10:30am Fall Prevention Class

12:30 Rock Steady Boxing

12:30pm Workshop on Dizziness

1pm Needlework

2pm Open Gym

3:30pm Arthritis Exercise Class Led by Donna Early

Thursday

8am Tai Chi for Beginners

9am Exercise and Dance

10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance

1pm Shanghai Rummy

1pm Mexican Train Dominoes

1pm Watercolor Class

6:30pm Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45am Seniors On The Go (Meet at the Eppson Center to carpool to destination) Curt Gowdy – Shoreline Trail (subject to change)

9am Vet’s coffee with program

9:00am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros

9:30am Recycled cards

10am Chess

10:30am Fall Prevention Class

12:30 Rock Steady Boxing

2pm Open Gym

