Monday
9am Exercise and Dance Class
9am – 3:30pm AARP TaxAide
10am Chess
10:30am Fall Prevention Class
12:30pm Bingo
3:30pm Arthritis Exercise Class led by Donna Earley
Tuesday
8:00am Tai Chi
9am Drawing Group Taught by Brenda Winter
9:10am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros
10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11:45am Gentle Mat Yoga
12:30pm Bible Study Led by Chaplain Rich Henderson
12:30pm Pinochle
1pm Duplicate Bridge
2:30pm Chair Yoga
Wednesday
9:00am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros
9am – 3:30pm AARP TaxAide
10am Chess
10:30am Fall Prevention Class
12:30 Rock Steady Boxing
12:30pm Workshop on Dizziness
1pm Needlework
2pm Open Gym
3:30pm Arthritis Exercise Class Led by Donna Early
Thursday
8am Tai Chi for Beginners
9am Exercise and Dance
10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance
1pm Shanghai Rummy
1pm Mexican Train Dominoes
1pm Watercolor Class
6:30pm Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45am Seniors On The Go (Meet at the Eppson Center to carpool to destination) Curt Gowdy – Shoreline Trail (subject to change)
9am Vet’s coffee with program
9:00am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros
9:30am Recycled cards
10am Chess
10:30am Fall Prevention Class
12:30 Rock Steady Boxing
2pm Open Gym
