Monday
9am Exercise and Dance Class This class uses a variety of exercise DVD’s to guide them through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, the participants practice line dancing.
9am – 3:30pm AARP TaxAide Trained volunteers will prepare your income tax forms. Call 745-5116 for an appointment.
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
10:30am Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance.
12:30pm Bingo
1:30pm Melodees This is a singing group for folks who enjoy music and performing around town.
3:30pm Arthritis Exercise Class These are chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis, led by Donna Earley.
Tuesday
8:00am Tai Chi A series of slow, gentle movements, designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
9am Drawing Group Taught by Brenda Winter
9:10am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros
10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance Training Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
11:45am Gentle Mat Yoga Blend flexibility, strength and balance in a class on the mat.
12:30pm Bible Study Led by Chaplain Rich Henderson.
12:30pm Pinochle
1pm Duplicate Bridge
2:30pm Chair Yoga Students will sit or stand next to a chair, providing a sense of freedom and support while doing gentle stretches.
Wednesday
9am – 3:30pm AARP TaxAide Trained volunteers will prepare your income tax forms. Call 745-5116 for an appointment.
9am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
10:30am Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance.
12:30 Rock Steady Boxing A fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
12:30pm Free Health Talk by Encompass Home Health
1pm Needlework Friends gather to work on individual projects.
2pm Open Gym Stability and balance training, personal training, group training, boxing classes led by UW kinesiology students.
3:30pm Arthritis exercise These are chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis.
Thursday
8:00am Tai Chi A series of slow, gentle movements, designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
9am Exercise and Dance This class uses a variety of exercise DVD’s to guide them through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, the participants practice line dancing.
10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance Training Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
11am Beltone Call 800-430-5282 to make an appointment with the Beltone Certified Hearing Specialist.
12:30 — 2pm Alterations and Simple Repairs Call the Eppson Center to sign up for your clothing repairs.
1pm Watercolor Class Bring your own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
1pm Shanghai Rummy
1pm Coffee, Conversation, Coloring Pages and colored pencils will be provided for use – or bring your own pictures and crayons.
1pm Biscuits and Jam Bring your instrument and enjoy a good time playing music together.
1pm Mexican Train Dominoes
6:30pm Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45am Seniors on the go (Meet at the Eppson Center to carpool to destination) Turtle Rock at Vedauwoo (subject to change)
9am Vet’s coffee with program Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
9am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros
9:30am Recycled cards Used cards are made into new cards and sold for $1.00 each at the Eppson Center.
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
10:30am Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance.
12:30 Rock Steady Boxing A fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
2pm Open Gym Stability and balance training, personal training, group training, boxing classes led by UW kinesiology students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.