Monday

10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.

12:30pm Bingo

Tuesday

9am Drawing Group Taught by Brenda Winter

12:30pm Bible Study Led by Chaplain Rich Henderson.

12:30pm Pinochle

1pm Duplicate Bridge

Wednesday

10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.

1pm Needlework Friends gather to work on individual projects.

Thursday

11:45am Caregiver Support Group

1pm Shanghai Rummy

1pm Watercolor Class Bring your own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.

6:30pm Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45am Seniors On The Go (Meet at the Eppson Center to carpool to destination) Pole Mt. – Summit/Headquarters starting at Lincoln Monument (subject to change)

9am Vet’s coffee with program Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.

9:30am Recycled Card Project New greeting cards are created from old greeting cards.

10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.

