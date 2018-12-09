Monday
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
12:30pm Bingo
Tuesday
9am Drawing Group Taught by Brenda Winter
12:30pm Bible Study Led by Chaplain Rich Henderson.
12:30pm Pinochle
1pm Duplicate Bridge
Wednesday
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
1pm Needlework Friends gather to work on individual projects.
Thursday
11:45am Caregiver Support Group
1pm Shanghai Rummy
1pm Watercolor Class Bring your own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
6:30pm Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45am Seniors On The Go (Meet at the Eppson Center to carpool to destination) Pole Mt. – Summit/Headquarters starting at Lincoln Monument (subject to change)
9am Vet’s coffee with program Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
9:30am Recycled Card Project New greeting cards are created from old greeting cards.
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
