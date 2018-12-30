Monday
Closed for New Year’s Eve
Tuesday
Closed for New Year’s Day
Wednesday
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
10:30am Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance, led by a variety of trained professionals.
12:30 Rock Steady Boxing A fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
1pm Needlework Friends gather to work on individual projects.
3:30pm Arthritis exercise These are chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis.
Thursday
8:00am Tai Chi A series of slow, gentle movements, designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
9am Exercise and Dance This class uses a variety of exercise DVD’s to guide them through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, the participants practice line dancing.
10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance Training Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
1pm Watercolor Class Bring your own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
1pm Shanghai Rummy.
1pm Coffee, Conversation, Coloring Pages and colored pencils will be provided for use – or bring your own pictures and crayons.
1pm Alterations and Simple Repairs Call the Eppson Center to sign up for your clothing repairs.
1pm Biscuits and Jam Bring your instrument and enjoy a good time playing music together.
1pm Mexican Train Dominoes
6:30pm Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45am Seniors on the go (Meet at the Eppson Center to carpool to destination) Curt Gowdy, Albert’s Alley (subject to change)
9am Vet’s coffee with program Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
9am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
10:30am Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance, led by by a variety of trained professionals.
12:30 Rock Steady Boxing A fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
12:30pm Book Club Discussion on “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.