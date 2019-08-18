ECS-logo-2018-square.jpg
Buy Now

1560 N. Third St.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

For information call: 307-745-5116

www.eppsoncenter.org

www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter

Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga

Wednesday

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: AARP Safe Driving Class (call 745-5116 to sign up)

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

1 p.m.: Needlework

2 p.m.: Open Gym

8 a.m.: Tai Chi for beginners

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy

1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes

1 p.m.: Watercolor Class

3 p.m.: Biblical History Exploration

6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go (Tipple Trail to Miner’s Cabin — subject to change)

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

2 p.m.: Open Gym

