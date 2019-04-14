Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
9 a.m.: AARP TaxAide (last day)
9-11:30 a.m.: Healthy U Workshop
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
1:30 p.m.: Melodees
3:30 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise Class
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group
9:10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11:45 a.m.: Gentle Mat Yoga
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Line Dancing Class
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: AARP Safe Driving Class
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym
3:30 p.m.: Arthritis exercise
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi for beginners
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11 a.m.: Beltone
Noon: Albany County Public Library Table
12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs
1 p.m.: Patron Computer Assistance
1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring
1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go (No Hike – Good Friday)
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
9 a.m.: Line Dancing
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
2 p.m.: Open Gym
