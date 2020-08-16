Spiker-Miller-Hoffmaster Engagement

Russ and Suzanne Spiker-Miller of Centennial are pleased to announce the recent engagement of their daughter, Rio Spiker-Miller, to Gabriel Hoffmaster, son of Rae and Steve Hoffmaster of Laramie.
The bride-to-be is a 2017 graduate of Laramie high school and a current University of Wyoming student studying Spanish and international studies. She is employed at Downey and Associates.
The groom-to-be graduated high school in 2017 and is a current student at UW studying business. He is employed at Hoffmaster Plumbing.
A summer 2021 wedding is planned.
